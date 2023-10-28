Flathub Logo

Ear Tag

drey.app
Instaloje

Edit audio file tags

Ear Tag is a simple audio file tag editor. It is primarily geared towards making quick edits or bulk-editing tracks in albums/EPs. Unlike other tagging programs, Ear Tag does not require the user to set up a music library folder. It can:

  • Edit tags of MP3, WAV, M4A, FLAC, OGG and WMA files
  • Modify metadata of multiple files at once
  • Rename files using information from present tags
  • Identify files using AcoustID

Network access is only used for the "Identify selected files" option.

Ndryshime në versionin 0.5.1

3 muaj më parë
(Montuar 3 muaj më parë)

  • Montuar nga bashkësia

    Ky aplikacion është zhvilluar hapur, nga një bashkësi vullnetarësh dhe hedhur në qarkullim sipas MIT License.
    Përfshihuni
Madhësi i instaluar~7.52 MiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi2.71 MiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64, aarch64
Instalime26 382
Etiketa:
audiomusictagtaggertagginglinuxflatpak