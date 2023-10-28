Ear Tag
Edit audio file tags
Ear Tag is a simple audio file tag editor. It is primarily geared towards making quick edits or bulk-editing tracks in albums/EPs. Unlike other tagging programs, Ear Tag does not require the user to set up a music library folder. It can:
- Edit tags of MP3, WAV, M4A, FLAC, OGG and WMA files
- Modify metadata of multiple files at once
- Rename files using information from present tags
- Identify files using AcoustID
Network access is only used for the "Identify selected files" option.
