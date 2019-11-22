Cipher

Shubham Arora ගෙන්
ස්ථාපනය
Encode and decode text

A simple application for encoding and decoding text. Hide your text from prying eyes! Note: This application does not actually encrypt files. This was made just to encipher strings. Have fun!

Available Ciphers

  • Caesar Shift Cipher
  • Atbash Cipher
  • ROT13 Cipher
  • ASCII Encoding
  • Base64 Encoding
  • Polybius Square Cipher
  • Vigenere Cipher
  • Hashing Functions (MD5, SHA1, SHA256, SHA384, SHA512)

2.5.0 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

over 3 years ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~97 MB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය20 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන6,336
බලපත්‍රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://github.com/arshubham/cipher
උදව්https://shubhamarora.in
ගැටලු වාර්තාවhttps://github.com/arshubham/cipher/issues
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.arshubham.cipher

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub com.github.arshubham.cipher

ධාවනය

flatpak run com.github.arshubham.cipher
