krop
Armin Straub ගෙන්
A tool to crop PDF files
krop is a simple graphical tool to crop the pages of PDF files.
A unique feature of krop, is its ability to automatically split pages into subpages to fit the limited screensize of devices such as eReaders. This is particularly useful, if your eReader does not support convenient scrolling (in fact, original motivation for krop was to allow to read mathematical papers on a Nook eReader).
0.6.0 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්
about 3 years ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්රමාණය~308 MB
බාගතවන ප්රමාණය83 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන4,269
බලපත්රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
