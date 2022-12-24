Gold Search
Alex Kryuchkov ගෙන්
A game in which you need to look for gold
Look in which barrel the gold is hidden. You will come across various unnecessary things, including bombs. If you find a bomb, then the game is over.
1.0.10 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්
23 days ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්රමාණය~363 KB
බාගතවන ප්රමාණය312 KB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන1,200
බලපත්රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Alex Kryuchkov ගෙන් වෙනත් යෙදුම්තව
අතිකාල ස්ථාපන
අතින් ස්ථාපනය
ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න