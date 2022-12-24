Gold Search

Alex Kryuchkov ගෙන්
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
A game in which you need to look for gold

Look in which barrel the gold is hidden. You will come across various unnecessary things, including bombs. If you find a bomb, then the game is over.

1.0.10 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

23 days ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~363 KB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය312 KB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන1,200
බලපත්‍රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/goldsearch
උදව්http://github.com/alexkdeveloper/goldsearch/issues
ගැටලු වාර්තාවhttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/goldsearch/issues/
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.goldsearch

Alex Kryuchkov ගෙන් වෙනත් යෙදුම්

Radio

A simple radio with stations from the website radio-browser.info
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Recorder

Simple audio recorder
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Desktop Files Creator

Simple app for creating desktop files on GNU/Linux
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Notepad

Easy to create text notes
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Soma Radio

A simple radio with built-in stations from the website somafm.com
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Sudoku

Sudoku game
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.goldsearch

ධාවනය

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.goldsearch
