Dynamic Wallpaper Creator

Alex Kryuchkov ගෙන්
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Simple dynamic wallpaper creator

A program for creating dynamic wallpapers from a sequence of individual static images. As a result of the program, a file in XML format is obtained, which can be specified as wallpaper in the additional settings of the GNOME environment.

1.0.10 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

3 months ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~100 KB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය46 KB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන3,150
බලපත්‍රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/dwxmlcreator
උදව්http://github.com/alexkdeveloper/dwxmlcreator/issues
ගැටලු වාර්තාවhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/dwxmlcreator/issues
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.dwxmlcreator

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.dwxmlcreator

ධාවනය

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.dwxmlcreator
