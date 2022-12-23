Dynamic Wallpaper Creator
Alex Kryuchkov ගෙන්
Simple dynamic wallpaper creator
A program for creating dynamic wallpapers from a sequence of individual static images. As a result of the program, a file in XML format is obtained, which can be specified as wallpaper in the additional settings of the GNOME environment.
1.0.10 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්
3 months ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්රමාණය~100 KB
බාගතවන ප්රමාණය46 KB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන3,150
බලපත්රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
