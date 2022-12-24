Byte

Alain M. ගෙන්
ස්ථාපනයපරිත්‍යාග
  • තිරසේයාව
  • තිරසේයාව

Rediscover your music

Interact with your music and fall in love with your library all over again.

Byte offers a beautiful presentation of your Music Library with loads of powerful features in a minimalistic yet highly customizable UI.

Handy features:

  • Light and Dark themes.
  • Add up to 100 items under "Recently Added" for songs.
  • Sort individual playlists by album, title, play count or recently added.
  • Advanced Media Details and Artist Info.
  • Group Playlists, Albums, Artists, Songs, etc.
  • Search, add and play your favorite online radio stations.

0.4.2 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

about 3 years ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~99 MB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය21 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන21,423
බලපත්‍රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://github.com/alainm23/byte
උදව්https://www.patreon.com/alainm23
ගැටලු වාර්තාවhttps://github.com/alainm23/byte/issues
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alainm23.byte

Alain M. ගෙන් වෙනත් යෙදුම්

Planner

Never worry about forgetting things again

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub com.github.alainm23.byte

ධාවනය

flatpak run com.github.alainm23.byte
අනන්‍යන:
mp3musicplayerplaylistradio