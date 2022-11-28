Dave Gnukem
David Joffe ගෙන්
Retro-style 2D scrolling platform shooter
Dave Gnukem is a retro-style 2D scrolling platform shooter similar to, and inspired by, Duke Nukem 1 (~1991). While the original Duke Nukem 1 had 16-color EGA 320x200 graphics; the aim here is 'similar but different' gameplay and 'look and feel'. It is kind of a parody of the original. Please note it is not a 'clone', and not a 're-make'.
1.0.3 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්
7 months ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්රමාණය~25 MB
බාගතවන ප්රමාණය20 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන1,639
බලපත්රයMIT License
අතිකාල ස්ථාපන
අතින් ස්ථාපනය
ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න
ධාවනය
අනන්යන: