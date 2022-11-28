Dave Gnukem

David Joffe ගෙන්
ස්ථාපනයපරිත්‍යාග
  • තිරසේයාව
  • තිරසේයාව

Retro-style 2D scrolling platform shooter

Dave Gnukem is a retro-style 2D scrolling platform shooter similar to, and inspired by, Duke Nukem 1 (~1991). While the original Duke Nukem 1 had 16-color EGA 320x200 graphics; the aim here is 'similar but different' gameplay and 'look and feel'. It is kind of a parody of the original. Please note it is not a 'clone', and not a 're-make'.

1.0.3 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

7 months ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~25 MB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය20 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන1,639
බලපත්‍රයMIT License
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://djoffe.com/gnukem/
නිති අසන පැණhttps://github.com/davidjoffe/dave_gnukem#faq-frequently-asked-questions
ගැටලු වාර්තාවhttps://github.com/davidjoffe/dave_gnukem/issues
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/com.djoffe.gnukem

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub com.djoffe.gnukem

ධාවනය

flatpak run com.djoffe.gnukem
අනන්‍යන:
2dactionduke nukemplatformretro