Deckr

Steve Gehrman ගෙන්
ස්ථාපනය

Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin. Deckr is a bookmark manager which allows you to share and download bookmark "decks" with others online.

Features

  • Replaces "New Tab" in chrome with a bookmark deck manager
  • Share and download bookmark decks online

1.1.67 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

6 days ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~86 MB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය38 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පx86_64
ස්ථාපන612
බලපත්‍රයස්වාම්‍ය
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://cocoatech.io/deckr
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/com.cocoatech.deckr

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub com.cocoatech.deckr

ධාවනය

flatpak run com.cocoatech.deckr