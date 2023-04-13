Deckr
Steve Gehrman ගෙන්
Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin
Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin. Deckr is a bookmark manager which allows you to share and download bookmark "decks" with others online.
Features
- Replaces "New Tab" in chrome with a bookmark deck manager
- Share and download bookmark decks online
1.1.67 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්
6 days ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්රමාණය~86 MB
බාගතවන ප්රමාණය38 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පx86_64
ස්ථාපන612
බලපත්රයස්වාම්ය
අතිකාල ස්ථාපන
අතින් ස්ථාපනය
ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න