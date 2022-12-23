GrafX2

A bitmap paint program specialized in 256 color drawing

GrafX2 is a bitmap paint program inspired by the Amiga programs ​Deluxe Paint and Brilliance. Specialized in 256-color drawing, it includes a very large number of tools and effects that make it particularly suitable for pixel art, game graphics, and generally any detailed graphics painted with a mouse.

ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~2 MB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය1 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන4,295
බලපත්‍රයGNU General Public License v2.0 only, , CeCILL Free Software License Agreement v2.0
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttp://grafx2.tk
ගැටලු වාර්තාවhttps://pulkomandy.tk/projects/GrafX2
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/com.chez.GrafX2

flatpak install flathub com.chez.GrafX2

flatpak run com.chez.GrafX2