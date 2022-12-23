Vorta

Backup client

Vorta is a backup client for macOS and Linux desktops. It integrates the mighty BorgBackup with your desktop environment to protect your data from disk failure, ransomware and theft.

Why is this great?

  • Encrypted, deduplicated and compressed backups using Borg as backend.
  • No vendor lock-in – back up to local drives, your own server or BorgBase, a hosting service for Borg backups.
  • Open source – free to use, modify, improve and audit.
  • Flexible profiles to group source folders, backup destinations and schedules.
  • One place to view all point-in-time archives and restore individual files.

v0.8.12 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

2 months ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~52 MB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය15 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන43,049
බලපත්‍රයGNU General Public License v3.0 only
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://vorta.borgbase.com/
උදව්https://vorta.borgbase.com/usage/
පරිවර්තනයට දායකවන්නhttps://www.transifex.com/borgbase/vorta/
ගැටලු වාර්තාවhttps://github.com/borgbase/vorta/issues
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/com.borgbase.Vorta

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub com.borgbase.Vorta

ධාවනය

flatpak run com.borgbase.Vorta
අනන්‍යන:
borg