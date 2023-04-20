Adobe Reader

ස්ථාපනය

PDF viewer

Adobe Reader software is the official Adobe software for viewing, printing, and annotating PDF documents.

NOTE: This software is unmaintained by the vendor and may contain security vulnerabilities.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Adobe.

9.5.5 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

about 10 years ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~68 MB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය60 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පx86_64
ස්ථාපන30,090
බලපත්‍රයhttps://www.adobe.com/products/eulas/pdfs/Reader_Player_AIR_WWEULA-Combined-20080204_1313.pdf
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttp://www.adobe.com/products/reader.html
උදව්https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/reader-linux.html
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/com.adobe.Reader

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub com.adobe.Reader

ධාවනය

flatpak run com.adobe.Reader