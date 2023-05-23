Flathub Logo

Raven

James R. Craig and the Raven development team වෙතින්
ස්ථාපනය
Modelling framework for simulating watershed hydrology

Raven is a robust and flexible hydrological modelling framework, designed for application to challenging hydrological problems in academia and practice. This fully object-oriented code provides complete flexibility in spatial discretization, interpolation, process representation, and forcing function generation.

about 2 months ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~11 MB
බාගැනෙන ප්‍රමාණය4 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන118
බලපත්‍රයArtistic License 2.0
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttp://raven.uwaterloo.ca
උදව්http://www.civil.uwaterloo.ca/raven_forum/
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/ca.uwaterloo.Raven

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන