Midterm: Notes & Flashcards
Minh Loi ගෙන්
A free note-taking app for studying.
Midterm for Linux is completely free to use. It is a note-taking app with study tools to help you study better. You can use it to prepare for exams.
Features:
- Write notes with quizzes for studying (cloze deletion, image occlusion inspired from Anki).
- Sync notes with your phone and/or tablet.
- Study offline (offline accessible).
- Dark mode.
- Powerful visual editor.
- Keep track of notes to study before exams.
- Collaborate and study with your friends.
- Support nested folders.
- and many more.
1.2.2 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්
about 2 years ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්රමාණය~210 MB
බාගතවන ප්රමාණය87 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පx86_64
ස්ථාපන8,857
බලපත්රයස්වාම්ය
අතිකාල ස්ථාපන
අතින් ස්ථාපනය
ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න