Warp

Fina Wilke ගෙන්
drey.app
Fast and secure file transfer

Warp allows you to securely send files to each other via the internet or local network by exchanging a word-based code.

The best transfer method will be determined using the “Magic Wormhole” protocol which includes local network transfer if possible.

Features

  • Send files between multiple devices
  • Every file transfer is encrypted
  • Directly transfer files on the local network if possible
  • An internet connection is required
  • QR Code support
  • Compatibility with the Magic Wormhole command line client and all other compatible apps

0.5.4 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

about 2 months ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~8 MB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය3 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන42,522
බලපත්‍රයGNU General Public License v3.0 only
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://apps.gnome.org/app/app.drey.Warp/
සබඳතාවhttps://matrix.to/#/#warp:gnome.org
ගැටලු වාර්තාවhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/warp/issues
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Warp

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Warp

ධාවනය

flatpak run app.drey.Warp
gtkgnomemagic-wormholewormhole