Damask

ස්ථාපනය

Automatically set wallpaper images from Internet sources

Damask is an automatic wallpaper application. It currently supports setting the wallpaper image from the following sources:

  • wallhaven.cc
  • Microsoft Bing Wallpaper of the day
  • NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day
  • Unsplash

0.2.0 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

about 1 month ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~1 MB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය320 KB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන7,799
බලපත්‍රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/subpop/damask
උදව්https://gitlab.gnome.org/subpop/damask/-/issues
පරිවර්තනයට දායකවන්නhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/subpop/damask/-/issues
ගැටලු වාර්තාවhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/subpop/damask/-/issues
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Damask

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Damask

ධාවනය

flatpak run app.drey.Damask
