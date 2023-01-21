Damask
Link Dupont ගෙන්
Automatically set wallpaper images from Internet sources
Damask is an automatic wallpaper application. It currently supports setting the wallpaper image from the following sources:
- wallhaven.cc
- Microsoft Bing Wallpaper of the day
- NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day
- Unsplash
0.2.0 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්
about 1 month ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්රමාණය~1 MB
බාගතවන ප්රමාණය320 KB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන7,799
බලපත්රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Link Dupont ගෙන් වෙනත් යෙදුම්
GNOME සමූහයෙහි වෙනත් යෙදුම්තව
අතිකාල ස්ථාපන
අතින් ස්ථාපනය
ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න
ධාවනය
අනන්යන: