Flathub Logo

DSView

Установить

An open source multi-function instrument for everyone

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by DreamSourceLab.

DSView is a GUI program for supporting various instruments from DreamSourceLab, including logic analyzers, oscilloscopes, etc. DSView is based on the sigrok project.

The sigrok project aims at creating a portable, cross-platform, Free/Libre/Open-Source signal analysis software suite that supports various device types (such as logic analyzers, oscilloscopes, multimeters, and more).

Adding following line to /etc/udev/rules.d/60-dreamsourcelab.rules

SUBSYSTEM=="usb", ATTRS{idVendor}=="2a0e", MODE="0666"

Изменения в версии 1.3.0

5 месяцев назад
(Собран около 1 месяца назад)
  • Список изменений не предоставлен

  • Сделано сообществом

    Это приложение открыто разрабатывается сообществом волонтёров и выпускается под GNU General Public License v3.0 only.
    Присоединиться
Размер установки~27.81 MiB
Размер загрузки13.04 MiB
Доступные архитектурыaarch64, x86_64
Количество установок558
Метки:
linuxflatpak