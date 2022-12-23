Timecard

от Jason C. McDonald
Установить
  • Скриншот
  • Скриншот
  • Скриншот
  • Скриншот

Track time beautifully.

Timecard allows you to track how much time you spend on tasks. It offers a clean, responsive one-window interface that allows you to quickly configure your time tracking, and then hides away in the system tray until you need it again.

Features:

  • Start and pause time tracking from application window or system tray.
  • Stop timer and save to log with activity notes.
  • View, sort, and edit time log entries.
  • Customizable time log path.
  • Hides to system tray.
  • Quit protection helps prevent accidentally closing while tracking time.

Изменения в версии 2.1.0

больше 1 года назад
Размер установки~105 MB
Размер загрузки32 MB
Доступные архитектурыaarch64, x86_64
Количество установок2 614
ЛицензияBSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License
Сайт проектаhttps://codemouse92.github.io/Timecard/
Манифестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.codemouse92.timecard

Установок за всё время

Установка вручную

Перед установкой обязательно прочтите руководство по установке

flatpak install flathub com.codemouse92.timecard

Выполните

flatpak run com.codemouse92.timecard