Pinetime Flasher
от Maarten de Jong
A simple app for flashing the PineTime smartwatch with an ST-Link
This is a Linux GTK application made for developers and tinkerers to easily flash the PineTime smartwatch using an ST-Link programmer. If you own a PineTime devkit and an ST-Link, the app can do the following for you:
- Get the latest versions of Enhanced MCUBoot, Infinitime, and RIOT OS and flash it at the click of a button
- Flash any binary from a given web URL to the watch
- Flash any binary stored on your device to the watch
Изменения в версии 0.1
около 2 лет назад
Размер установки~8 MB
Размер загрузки3 MB
Доступные архитектурыaarch64, x86_64
Количество установок1 246
ЛицензияMIT License
Установок за всё время
Установка вручную
Перед установкой обязательно прочтите руководство по установке