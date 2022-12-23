Tandem

от Tandem Communications Inc.
Virtual office for remote teams

Connect effortlessly with your distributed team. See who’s around, talk, and collaborate in one click.

Quick Collaboration

See which work apps your team is working in, and join them with a click. Shared cursors = better screen-sharing.

Spontaneous Conversations

Time zones got you working late? See who is also in work mode and get quick feedback on your work.

Co-working

Hang out in a minimal voice/video call to feel connected — like you're working at the same table.

NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Tandem Communications Inc.

Изменения в версии 2.2.307

больше 1 года назад
Размер установки~216 MB
Размер загрузки212 MB
Доступные архитектурыx86_64
Количество установок2 496
ЛицензияПроприетарная
Сайт проектаhttps://tandem.chat
Помощьhttps://intercom.help/tandem_help
Манифестhttps://github.com/flathub/chat.tandem.Client

Установка вручную

Перед установкой обязательно прочтите руководство по установке

flatpak install flathub chat.tandem.Client

Выполните

flatpak run chat.tandem.Client