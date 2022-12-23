Space

от Till Friebe
Установить
  • Скриншот
  • Скриншот
  • Скриншот
  • Скриншот

Spaced Repetition for Flashcards

Space is an easy-to-use Spaced Repetition System (SRS) app. Create and learn flashcards wherever you are in the most effective way possible.

  • 🤝 WORK TOGETHER: Share your flashcards and work on them together.
  • 🖥️ ON ALL YOUR DEVICES: Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Linux and soon Web
  • 🎨 CREATE YOUR FLASHCARDS: Design your flashcards with formatting and images.
  • 💸 FREE: Everything is free and no advertising, but you can support us through donations.

The mission of Space is to make learning effective and joyful. We hope you'll join us!

Изменения в версии 2.0.6

9 месяцев назад
Размер установки~72 MB
Размер загрузки33 MB
Доступные архитектурыx86_64
Количество установок3 989
ЛицензияПроприетарная
Сайт проектаhttps://getspace.app
Манифестhttps://github.com/flathub/app.getspace.Space

Установок за всё время

Установка вручную

Перед установкой обязательно прочтите руководство по установке

flatpak install flathub app.getspace.Space

Выполните

flatpak run app.getspace.Space
Метки:
collaborationflashcardslearnspaced repetitionsrs