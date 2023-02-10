Flathub Logo

krop

by Armin Straub
Install

A tool to crop PDF files

krop is a simple graphical tool to crop the pages of PDF files.

A unique feature of krop, is its ability to automatically split pages into subpages to fit the limited screensize of devices such as eReaders. This is particularly useful, if your eReader does not support convenient scrolling (in fact, original motivation for krop was to allow to read mathematical papers on a Nook eReader).

Modificări în versiune 0.6.0

circa 3 ani în urmă
Release notes
Dimensiune instalată~308 MB
Dimensiune descărcării83 MB
Arhitecturi disponibileaarch64, x86_64
Instalării4.722
LicențăGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site-ul proiectuluihttp://arminstraub.com/software/krop
Raportează o problemăhttps://github.com/arminstraub/krop/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.arminstraub.krop

Instalării de a lungul timpului

Tags:
cropereaderpdfrotate