Forgetpass

by Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Simple password generator for websites

You don't need to remember passwords anymore! All you need is a website name and a keyword that is easy to remember. The program will generate a strong password, and if you need it again, just enter the above data and you will get the same password.

Modificări în versiune 1.0.13

5 luni în urmă
Dimensiune instalată~66 KB
Dimensiune descărcării26 KB
Arhitecturi disponibileaarch64, x86_64
Instalării2.419
LicențăGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site-ul proiectuluihttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/forgetpass
Ajutorhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/forgetpass/issues
Raportează o problemăhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/forgetpass/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass

