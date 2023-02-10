Flathub Logo

Video and audio download application

Forklift is a program used to download video and audio files from popular Video and Audio platforms. Using the popular CLI application youtube-dl as base, Forklift supports dozents of websites. Forklift is also optimized for smaller screens, so you can easily navigate on your mobile device.

Main Features:

  • Search function for YouTube and Soundcloud
  • Download original files or
  • Convert video and audio files to other formats like mp3, ogg, etc

Modificări în versiune 1.0.0

aproape 4 ani în urmă
Dimensiune instalată~14 MB
Dimensiune descărcării5 MB
Arhitecturi disponibileaarch64, x86_64
Instalării13.142
LicențăGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site-ul proiectuluihttp://github.com/Johnn3y/Forklift
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Johnn3y.Forklift

