Flathub Logo

Gydl

by Jannik Hauptvogel
Install

Download content from sites like YouTube

Gydl (Graphical youtube-dl) is a tool that enables downloading of content from YouTube and many other sites. It provides a minimal interface based on dialogues, making it quick and easy to download multimedia content.

Because user needs vary, Gydl supports both audio and video downloads. If a selected format is not available at the source, Gydl will attempt to convert it.

Gydl is based upon the popular youtube-dl program, which can be found on GitHub. A big thank you to the developer(s).

Modificări în versiune 0.1.1

aproape 6 ani în urmă
Dimensiune instalată~25 MB
Dimensiune descărcării11 MB
Arhitecturi disponibileaarch64, x86_64
Instalării47.504
LicențăGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Site-ul proiectuluihttps://github.com/JannikHv/gydl
Ajutorhttps://github.com/JannikHv/gydl/blob/master/README.md
Raportează o problemăhttps://github.com/JannikHv/gydl/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.JannikHv.Gydl

Instalării de a lungul timpului