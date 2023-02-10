Flathub Logo

Gradience

by Gradience Team
@GradienceTeam on GitHub
Install

Change the look of Adwaita, with ease

Gradience is a tool for customizing Libadwaita applications and the adw-gtk3 theme.

The main features of Gradience include the following:

  • 🎨️ Changing any color of Adwaita theme
  • 🖼️ Applying Material 3 color scheme from wallpaper
  • 🎁️ Usage of other users presets
  • ⚙️ Changing advanced options with CSS
  • 🧩️ Extending functionality using plugins

Modificări în versiune 0.4.1

5 luni în urmă
Dimensiune instalată~26 MB
Dimensiune descărcării9 MB
Arhitecturi disponibileaarch64, x86_64
Instalării64.075
LicențăGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site-ul proiectuluihttps://github.com/GradienceTeam/Gradience
Ajutorhttps://github.com/GradienceTeam/Gradience/discussions
Contribuie la traducerihttps://hosted.weblate.org/projects/GradienceTeam/gradience
Raportează o problemăhttps://github.com/GradienceTeam/Gradience/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.GradienceTeam.Gradience

Instalării de a lungul timpului

Tags:
adwcustomizeradwaita manager