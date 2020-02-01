Flathub Logo

Deckr

by Steve Gehrman
Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin. Deckr is a bookmark manager which allows you to share and download bookmark "decks" with others online.

Features

  • Replaces "New Tab" in chrome with a bookmark deck manager
  • Share and download bookmark decks online
  • Lots more features. Install it and give it a try.

Modificări în versiune 1.2.20

1 zi în urmă
  • Nu este un jurnalul de modificări de modificări
Dimensiune instalată~88 MB
Dimensiune descărcării38 MB
Arhitecturi disponibilex86_64
Instalării965
LicențăProprietate
Site-ul proiectuluihttps://deckr.surf
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.cocoatech.deckr

Instalării de a lungul timpului