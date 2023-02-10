Chess Clock
by Clara Hobbs
Time games of over-the-board chess
Chess Clock is a simple application to provide time control for over-the-board chess games. Intended for mobile use, players select the time control settings desired for their game, then the black player taps their clock to start white's timer. After each player's turn, they tap the clock to start their opponent's, until the game is finished or one of the clocks reaches zero.
Modificări în versiune 0.5.0
4 luni în urmă
Dimensiune instalată~146 KB
Dimensiune descărcării54 KB
Arhitecturi disponibileaarch64, x86_64
Instalării1.765
LicențăGNU General Public License v3.0 or later