Flathub Logo

BYOD

Install

BYOD: Bring Your Own Distortion, Standalone

BYOD (Bring Your Own Distortion) is a guitar distortion plugin with a customisable signal chain that allows users to create their own guitar distortion effects. The plugin contains a wide variety of distortion effects from analog modelled circuits to purely digital creations, along with some musical tone-shaping filters, and a handful of other useful processing blocks.

Modificări în versiune 1.1.3

7 luni în urmă
  • Nu este un jurnalul de modificări de modificări
Dimensiune instalată~9 MB
Dimensiune descărcării4 MB
Arhitecturi disponibileaarch64, x86_64
Instalării739
LicențăGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site-ul proiectuluihttps://chowdsp.com/
Răsfoiți codul sursăhttps://github.com/Chowdhury-DSP/BYOD
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.chowdsp.BYOD

Instalării de a lungul timpului