Vorta is a backup client for macOS and Linux desktops. It integrates the mighty BorgBackup with your desktop environment to protect your data from disk failure, ransomware and theft.

Why is this great?

  • Encrypted, deduplicated and compressed backups using Borg as backend.
  • No vendor lock-in – back up to local drives, your own server or BorgBase, a hosting service for Borg backups.
  • Open source – free to use, modify, improve and audit.
  • Flexible profiles to group source folders, backup destinations and schedules.
  • One place to view all point-in-time archives and restore individual files.

Modificări în versiune v0.8.12

4 luni în urmă
  • Nu este un jurnalul de modificări de modificări
Dimensiune instalată~52 MB
Dimensiune descărcării15 MB
Arhitecturi disponibileaarch64, x86_64
Instalării45.987
LicențăGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Site-ul proiectuluihttps://vorta.borgbase.com/
Ajutorhttps://vorta.borgbase.com/usage/
Contribuie la traducerihttps://www.transifex.com/borgbase/vorta/
Raportează o problemăhttps://github.com/borgbase/vorta/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.borgbase.Vorta

Instalării de a lungul timpului

