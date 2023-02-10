Telyn
by Jane D. Fraser
Visual editor for parametric sewing patterns
Telyn is an application for creating and using parametric sewing patterns. It supports graphical editing, making the application approachable and easy to use, and supports the use of templates for improved productivity. Patterns made with Telyn can automatically adjust to respond to a user's individual measurements, enabling a better fit than is possible with standard sizes. Telyn has flexible support for printing, with the ability to print to any paper size.
Modificări în versiune 1.0.6
peste 1 an în urmă
- Nu este un jurnalul de modificări de modificări
Dimensiune instalată~273 MB
Dimensiune descărcării90 MB
Arhitecturi disponibilex86_64
Instalării1.031
LicențăMIT License