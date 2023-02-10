Flathub Logo

ProtonMail Import-Export app

by Proton Technologies AG
Import emails to your secure ProtonMail inbox or make offline backups with the Import-Export app.

Migrate and secure your important email conversations

Keep your personal email history private and secure by migrating it to ProtonMail using the Import-Export app.

  • Bring your mailbox: Your email is a record of your personal conversations and important milestones. Bring those memories with you when you upgrade to a secure and private inbox with ProtonMail.
  • Keep only whats important: Old newsletters, random receipts, special offers - your inbox can fill up fast. The Import-Export app lets you easily select which messages you want to import.
  • Secure conversation history: When you import your emails, the Import-Export app automatically encrypts them before they leave your device. That way only you can access your personal messages.

Modificări în versiune 1.3.3

circa 2 ani în urmă
  • Nu este un jurnalul de modificări de modificări
Dimensiune instalată~169 MB
Dimensiune descărcării61 MB
Arhitecturi disponibilex86_64
Instalării12.249
LicențăGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Site-ul proiectuluihttps://proton.me/easyswitch/
Ajutorhttps://proton.me/support/import-emails-import-export-app
Raportează o problemăhttps://github.com/ProtonMail/proton-bridge/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ch.protonmail.protonmail-import-export-app

