Flathub Logo

Midterm: Notes & Flashcards

by Minh Loi
Install

A free note-taking app for studying.

Midterm for Linux is completely free to use. It is a note-taking app with study tools to help you study better. You can use it to prepare for exams.

Features:

  • Write notes with quizzes for studying (cloze deletion, image occlusion inspired from Anki).
  • Sync notes with your phone and/or tablet.
  • Study offline (offline accessible).
  • Dark mode.
  • Powerful visual editor.
  • Keep track of notes to study before exams.
  • Collaborate and study with your friends.
  • Support nested folders.
  • and many more.

Modificări în versiune 1.2.2

peste 2 ani în urmă
  • Nu este un jurnalul de modificări de modificări
Dimensiune instalată~210 MB
Dimensiune descărcării87 MB
Arhitecturi disponibilex86_64
Instalării9.365
LicențăProprietate
Site-ul proiectuluihttps://midterm.app
Ajutorhttps://reddit.com/r/MidtermApp
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.midterm.MidtermDesktop

Instalării de a lungul timpului