Edit audio file tags

Ear Tag is a simple audio file tag editor. It is primarily geared towards making quick edits or bulk-editing tracks in albums/EPs. Unlike other tagging programs, Ear Tag does not require the user to set up a music library folder. It can:

  • Edit tags of MP3, WAV, M4A, FLAC, OGG and WMA files
  • Modify metadata of multiple files at once
  • Rename files using information from present tags
  • Identify files using AcoustID

Network access is only used for the "Identify selected files" option.

Modificări în versiune 0.4.2

circa 1 lună în urmă
Dimensiune instalată~7 MB
Dimensiune descărcării2 MB
Arhitecturi disponibileaarch64, x86_64
Instalării16.791
LicențăMIT License
Site-ul proiectuluihttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/eartag
Raportează o problemăhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/eartag/-/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.EarTag

Instalării de a lungul timpului

Tags:
audiomusictagtaggertagging