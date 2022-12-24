Mixer

Change the volume of apps

A no-frills volume mixer, with simplicity and usability at its core.

  • Simple volume controls including balance and output selection
  • Individually change each audio source's values

Instalação manual

Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub com.github.childishgiant.mixer

Para executar

flatpak run com.github.childishgiant.mixer
