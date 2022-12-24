Darkbar
Darken application titlebars based on your preference
Darkbar replaces window decorations with your preference of a dark or light theme variant.
It allows the following settings for each application:
- None: Let the application decide
- Follow System Theme: Use the same theme as the operating system
- Light: Prefer the "light" theme variant
- Dark: Prefer the "dark" theme variant
Only applications using traditional decorations are supported. If your app is unaffected by Darkbar, the application controls its window decorations.
Alterações na versão 1.0.1
há aproximadamente 1 ano
Tamanho instalado~1 MB
Tamanho da transferência367 KB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações3.995
LicençaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
