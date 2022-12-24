Bookworm

de Siddhartha Das
A focused eBook reader

Read the books you love without having to worry about the different format complexities like EPUB, PDF, MOBI, CBR, etc.

Manage your library by tagging and updating metadata on books, to quickly find books using metadata searching and tag based filtering.

This version supports EPUB, MOBI, PRC, PDF, FB2 and comics (CBR and CBZ) formats with support for more formats to follow soon.

Alterações na versão 1.1.2

há quase 4 anos
flatpak install flathub com.github.babluboy.bookworm

Para executar

flatpak run com.github.babluboy.bookworm
bookwormcbrcbzcomicebookepubmobipdfreader