krop
de Armin Straub
A tool to crop PDF files
krop is a simple graphical tool to crop the pages of PDF files.
A unique feature of krop, is its ability to automatically split pages into subpages to fit the limited screensize of devices such as eReaders. This is particularly useful, if your eReader does not support convenient scrolling (in fact, original motivation for krop was to allow to read mathematical papers on a Nook eReader).
Alterações na versão 0.6.0
há aproximadamente 3 anos
Tamanho instalado~308 MB
Tamanho da transferência83 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações4.269
LicençaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Instalações totais
Instalação manual
Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar