Rediscover your music

Interact with your music and fall in love with your library all over again.

Byte offers a beautiful presentation of your Music Library with loads of powerful features in a minimalistic yet highly customizable UI.

Handy features:

  • Light and Dark themes.
  • Add up to 100 items under "Recently Added" for songs.
  • Sort individual playlists by album, title, play count or recently added.
  • Advanced Media Details and Artist Info.
  • Group Playlists, Albums, Artists, Songs, etc.
  • Search, add and play your favorite online radio stations.

Alterações na versão 0.4.2

há aproximadamente 3 anos
Tamanho instalado~99 MB
Tamanho da transferência21 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações21.423
LicençaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Website do projetohttps://github.com/alainm23/byte
Ajudahttps://www.patreon.com/alainm23
Relatar um problemahttps://github.com/alainm23/byte/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alainm23.byte

Instalação manual

Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub com.github.alainm23.byte

Para executar

flatpak run com.github.alainm23.byte
Etiquetas:
mp3musicplayerplaylistradio