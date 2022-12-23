FlashPrint

Slicer for the FlashForge 3D printers

FlashPrint is a beginner-friendly slicer developped in-house by Flashforge for use with its line of 3D printers, featuring a 3D viewer, scaling and cutting abilities, and multiple printer related configuration options. It also sports an expert mode for more experienced users.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by FlashForge.

Alterações na versão 5.6.0

há 4 meses
Tamanho instalado~39 MB
Tamanho da transferência28 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações10.441
Licençahttp://www.flashforge.com/terms-of-service/
Website do projetohttp://www.flashforge.com/flashprint/
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.flashforge.FlashPrint

Instalação manual

Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub com.flashforge.FlashPrint

Para executar

flatpak run com.flashforge.FlashPrint
3dcontrolfdmflashforgemodelplaplasticprintslicer