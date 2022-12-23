merkato
de Flávio Vasconcellos Corrêa
Track of your investments
Just another stock, currency and cryptocurrency tracker. Inspirated in Markets Project ([GitHub - bitstower/markets: A stock, currency and cryptocurrency tracker](https://github.com/bitstower/markets)), with some equals features. The merkato application delivers financial data to your fingertips. Track stocks, currencies and cryptocurrencies.
Features:
- Create your personal portfolio
- Track stocks, currencies, cryptocurrencies, commodities and indexes
- Designed for Gnome
- Open any symbol in Yahoo Finance for more details
- Adjust the refresh rate
- Dark Mode
Alterações na versão 0.1.4.3
há 11 meses
Tamanho instalado~240 KB
Tamanho da transferência86 KB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações3.595
LicençaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Instalações totais
Instalação manual
