DIY Layout Creator
de Branislav Stojkovic (bancika)
Circuit layout design tool supporting PCB, vero-board, point-to-point, perf-board and guitar wiring diagrams
DIY Layout Creator (DIYLC in short) is a powerful, but simple to use and intuitive tool for visualizing electronic circuit schematic and layout diagrams. It provides a simple WYSIWYG interface and supports designing PCB, vero-board, point-to-point, perf-board and guitar wiring diagrams as well as circuit schematics quickly and without the steep learning curve.
In addition to drawing, the projects can be shared with other users through the integrated 'Cloud' feature. Guitar wiring diagrams can be analyzed and debugged.
DIYLC is geared towards DIY hobby enthusiasts and is developed by an enthusiast with the help of the large community of DIY builders.
Alterações na versão 4.37.0
há aproximadamente 2 meses
Tamanho instalado~370 MB
Tamanho da transferência140 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações20.889
LicençaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Instalações totais
Instalação manual
Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar
Para executar
Etiquetas: