Open source clone of Theme Hospital

CorsixTH aims to reimplement the game engine of Theme Hospital, and be able to load the original game data files. This means that you will need a purchased copy of Theme Hospital, or a copy of the demo, in order to use CorsixTH. After most of the original engine has been reimplemented in open source code, the project will serve as a base from which extensions and improvements to the original game can be made.

Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub com.corsixth.corsixth

Para executar

flatpak run com.corsixth.corsixth
