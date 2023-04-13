Deckr

de Steve Gehrman
Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin. Deckr is a bookmark manager which allows you to share and download bookmark "decks" with others online.

Features

  • Replaces "New Tab" in chrome with a bookmark deck manager
  • Share and download bookmark decks online

há 6 dias
Tamanho instalado~86 MB
Tamanho da transferência38 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisx86_64
Instalações612
LicençaProprietário
Website do projetohttps://cocoatech.io/deckr
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.cocoatech.deckr

flatpak install flathub com.cocoatech.deckr

flatpak run com.cocoatech.deckr