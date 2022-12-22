BrickBuster
de Claudio Cambra
A brick-breaker game, fun and addictive!
BrickBuster is a brick-breaker type game where the objective is to survive as many rounds as possible. Every round new bricks appear... when they reach the bottom of the screen, you lose. You are armed with balls and any special nodes that luck sends your way.
Alterações na versão 1.0
há aproximadamente 2 anos
Tamanho instalado~37 MB
Tamanho da transferência16 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisx86_64
Instalações1.089
LicençaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
