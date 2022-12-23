Gnome Next Meeting Applet
de Chmouel Boudjnah
Show your next events in your panel
Gnome next meeting applet is an applet for Gnome using calendars from Gnome Online Accounts to show the time to your next meeting and easily open the meeting url. Features include
- Use Gnome Online Account for calendar sources.
- Make it easy to know how long you have until your next meeting.
- Detect video conference URLs allow to quickly click on it to join (Google Meet, Zoom, Bluejeans, supported).
- Shows the documents link attached to the current meeting.
- Change icons 5mn before and after meeting.
- Fully configurable.
Alterações na versão 2.10.1
há 5 meses
Tamanho instalado~12 MB
Tamanho da transferência4 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações3.578
LicençaMIT License
Instalações totais
Instalação manual
Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar