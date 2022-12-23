calibre

Instalar
  • Captura de ecrã
  • Captura de ecrã
  • Captura de ecrã

The one stop solution to all your e-book needs

calibre is the one stop solution to all your e-book needs.

You can use calibre to catalog your books, fetch metadata for them automatically, convert them from and to all the various e-book formats, send them to your e-book reader devices, read the books on your computer, edit the books in a dedicated e-book editor and even make them available over the network with the built-in Content server. You can also download news and periodicals in e-book format from over a thousand different news and magazine websites.

Alterações na versão 6.21.0

há 9 dias
Tamanho instalado~442 MB
Tamanho da transferência186 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações304.685
LicençaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Website do projetohttps://calibre-ebook.com/
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.calibre_ebook.calibre

Instalações totais

Instalação manual

Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub com.calibre_ebook.calibre

Para executar

flatpak run com.calibre_ebook.calibre