Brave Browser

de Brave Software
Instalar
  • Captura de ecrã
  • Captura de ecrã

The web browser from Brave

Brave is on a mission to fix the web by giving users a safer, faster and better browsing experience while growing support for content creators through a new attention-based ecosystem of rewards.

Browse faster by blocking ads and trackers that violate your privacy and cost you time and money.

NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Brave Software.

Alterações na versão 1.52.126

há 8 dias
Tamanho instalado~358 MB
Tamanho da transferência157 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações1.001.656
LicençaMozilla Public License 2.0
Website do projetohttps://brave.com/
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.brave.Browser

Instalações totais

Instalação manual

Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub com.brave.Browser

Para executar

flatpak run com.brave.Browser