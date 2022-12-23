Simple Diary

de Johan Bjäreholt
Instalar
Simple and lightweight diary app

Designed to be easy to use and be out of the way, to let you focus on documenting and reflecting over your daily life.

A few notable features are:

  • Saves entries in standard markdown
  • Adding images to your entries
  • Scales on desktops, laptops, tablets and phones
  • Dark mode

Alterações na versão v0.4.3

há 8 meses
Tamanho instalado~582 KB
Tamanho da transferência194 KB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações2.660
LicençaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Website do projetohttps://github.com/johan-bjareholt/simple-diary-gtk
Relatar um problemahttps://github.com/johan-bjareholt/simple-diary-gtk/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary

Instalação manual

Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary

Para executar

flatpak run com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary
