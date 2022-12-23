BiglyBT

de Bigly Software
InstalarDoar
  • Captura de ecrã
  • Captura de ecrã
  • Captura de ecrã
  • Captura de ecrã
  • Captura de ecrã
  • Captura de ecrã
  • Captura de ecrã
  • Captura de ecrã
  • Captura de ecrã

Feature filled, open source, ad-free, bittorrent client

Since 2003, BiglyBT's team has worked hard to bring you the best open source torrent product in the market. Unlike our competitors, our client is ad-free and our installer contains no third party offers. We provide migration tools for several popular bittorent clients. Switching to BiglyBT from projects using the same source is simple and requires no interactions beyond the initial migration approval. Your settings, downloads, and plugins will all be there and ready to use.

Alterações na versão 3.4.0.0

há aproximadamente 1 mês
Tamanho instalado~213 MB
Tamanho da transferência96 MB
Arquiteturas disponíveisaarch64, x86_64
Instalações8.184
LicençaGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Website do projetohttps://www.biglybt.com
Ajudahttps://github.com/BiglySoftware/BiglyBT/wiki
Relatar um problemahttps://github.com/BiglySoftware/BiglyBT/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.biglybt.BiglyBT

Instalações totais

Instalação manual

Certifique-se de seguir o guia de instalação antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub com.biglybt.BiglyBT

Para executar

flatpak run com.biglybt.BiglyBT