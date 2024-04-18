Flathub Logo

Beaver Notes

de Daniele Rolli
beavernotes.com
Privacy-First note taking app

Beaver Notes is the note-taking app designed with simplicity and privacy in mind. Safeguard your thoughts and ideas effortlessly, knowing they're securely stored on your device. With Beaver Notes, only you have access to your data.

Alterações na versão 3.0.0

há aproximadamente 1 mês
(Construído há aproximadamente 9 horas)
  • Nenhum registo de alterações fornecido

  • Construído pela comunidade

    Esta app foi desenvolvida abertamente por uma comunidade de voluntários e disponibilizada sob a licença MIT License.
Tamanho instalado~269.25 MiB
Tamanho da transferência108.95 MiB
Arquiteturas disponíveisx86_64, aarch64
